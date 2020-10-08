Emergency services prepare for 'busier than usual' bonfire night

People who want to use fireworks at home are being urged to follow the Firework Code Credit: Library image

Emergency services say they are preparing for a 'busier than usual' bonfire night with many organised displayed cancelled or not going ahead this year.

Instead they are expecting more people to mark the 5th of November at home putting on their own display and buying their own fireworks.

The hash tag 'show respect' is being used to encourage people to use fireworks responsibly Credit: CDDFRS

County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service say they are working with Durham County Council, Darlington Borough Council and Durham Constabulary to get the message out there early that bonfires and fireworks can be dangerous if not handled responsibly.

They've issued this advice to help people ahead of next month:

Only buy fireworks over the counter from licensed and reputable retailers.

Only adults should handle and light fireworks, (avoid drinking alcohol until after thefireworks are done).

Keep fireworks in a closed metal box.

Follow the instructions on each firework carefully.

Light them at arm’s length using a suitable taper.

Always stand well back, (8m as a minimum).

Never go back to a lit firework - if it hasn’t gone off it could still explode.

Never put fireworks in your pocket.

Never throw fireworks.

We would strongly advise against having your own bonfire. Home bonfires often cause nuisance for your neighbours but are also extremely dangerous. They can spread to buildings and cause injury to people.” Lee Aspery, Arson Reduction and Young People Manager at CDDFRS

People are being reminded too that if they do want to have home displays, they need to ensure they are following the Covid-19 guidance and restrictions in place for their area.

In County Durham, the local restrictions currently in place prevent different householdsmixing in homes, gardens and indoor public spaces.

These rules may have changed by Bonfire Night, but the council andt the police say it's important people check to see exactly what restrictions are in force if they are invited to a party in someone’s garden.