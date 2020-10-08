Man charged with murder in connection with 2018 fatal house fire

A man has been charged with murder following a fatal fire in Easington Lane two years ago.

On November 3, 2018, emergency services were called to the Manor House premises, on High Street, following a report of a fire.

Patryk Mortimer, 39, was found unconscious at the property, where he lived, shortly before 3am and was pronounced dead shortly after.

The house was badly damaged in the fire Credit: Northumbria Police

Police launched an investigation into the cause of the fire and have now charged a man in connection with Mr Mortimer's death.

Declan Lancaster, 23, of no fixed abode, has been charged with murder and is due to appear before magistrates in Sunderland on Friday.

Detective Chief Inspector Ed Small, of Northumbria Police’s Homicide & Major Enquiries Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with Patryk’s family following this tragic incident which sadly resulted in his death.

“This remains a large-scale and complex investigation which has involved officers trawling through hundreds of hours of CCTV footage and speaking to dozens of people in connection with the incident.

“A man is now due to appear before the courts and I would ask people to avoid any speculation which could risk jeopardising those live proceedings.

“I would like to thank everyone who has already come forward with information about this incident over the last two years. If you know anything that may assist our investigation, and have yet to come forward, please do so immediately.”

