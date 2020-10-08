Newcastle University has confirmed that there were 1,003 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the last seven days amongst students.

Twelve members of staff also confirmed positive cases.

The university has implemented a system where students and staff can self-report any positive test results.

In a statement Newcastle University said: "The health, safety and wellbeing of our students and staff are at the centre of everything we do.

"In line with the city-wide data which is being updated weekly and for transparency to ensure the continued safety of our students and staff, we are sharing the number of students and staff who have notified us of a positive COVID-19 test result within the last seven days (known as self-reporting)."

The university added that it was supporting affected staff and students.

Meanwhile, there have been 619 new confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the last seven days amongst students at Northumbria University.

The university said all the affected students were self-isolating and were being supported.

In a statement the university said: "Today we can confirm that the total number of new cases of Covid-19 self-reported in the last seven days by our students studying at our Newcastle campuses is 619.

“These students are all now self-isolating. Their flatmates and any close contacts are also self-isolating for 14 days in line with government guidance, and have been advised to contact NHS119 to book a test as soon as possible should symptoms appear.

"Those affected live in different student and non-student accommodation."

Northumbria University has also begun using a self-reporting system for positive cases.

The university said it was making "extensive efforts" to help students.

We are continuing to make extensive efforts to provide support for our students who are self-isolating. By Saturday evening more than 1,800 students will have been supported with access to online concierge services or food parcels delivered by our staff and the Students’ Union, as well as one to one contact by our welfare team to identify any other support they may require. Northumbria University

On Wednesday, both Northumbria and Newcastle Universities took the decision to move all teaching online for at least three weeks, due to the rise in coronavirus cases.

