Campaign launched to keep George Stephenson’s Locomotion No.1 in Darlington

A new campaign has started to try and keep George Stephenson’s Locomotion No. 1 in Darlington

Built by George and Robert Stephenson, Locomotion No. 1 was the first steam locomotive to haul a passenger-carrying train on a public railway, making its first journey in 1825 between Stockton and Darlington.

Since 1975, it has been on permanent display at the Head of Steam, Darlington’s railway museum.

However, due to it's national importance Locomotion No. 1 is part of the National Collection - and is therefore under the control of the National Railway Museum

They've revealed plans to move it out of town.

With the 200th anniversary of the Stockton and Darlington Railway approaching in 2025, and plans for a new rail heritage quarter in Darlington the council say to lose the Locomotion would be a 'massive blow'

A new campaign has been launched to try and keep Locomotion 1 in Darlington Credit: Darlington Borough Council