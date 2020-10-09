Family of missing York man make emotional appeal for his return

The family of a missing man from York of missing man Joseph Cafferkey have issued an emotional appeal to help find him.

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are continuing to search locations around the city, after 72-year-old Joseph Cafferkey went missing from his home in Acomb.

His disappearance is said to be out of character, and police are admit they are 'extremely concerned' for his welfare.

Please Joe, if you have gone away of your own accord please let us know that you’re safe and well. Joe's family

Joseph is described as:

White

Of medium build

Having receding grey hair

He speaks with a strong Irish accent

He has family connections in Warrington in Cheshire, Holyhead in Wales and in County Mayo, Republic of Ireland.

Detailed searches and enquiries, including house-to-house, CCTV and regular hospital, transport and financial checks, have been carried out and they are continuing.

Police have confirmed that he suffered a fall at his home on Saturday (26th September) that meant he needed medical attention to a stomach injury.

Also, due to the colder weather and heavy rain in recent days, officers say this has increased the risk of being been exposed to the elements if he has become unwell, fallen or lost while walking.