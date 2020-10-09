Middlesbrough Council asks for £7.4m in government funding to deal with impact of Covid restrictions

Middlesbrough Council are asking for more financial support from the Government to help the town deal with the impact of the latest Covid restictions

Middlesbrough Council has asked the Government for more financial support for the town to deal with what they call the 'immediate health and economic impacts' of the latest coronavirus restrictions.

£3m would be given to local businesses who are struggling as a result of the new measures.

The Council are also urging ministers to fast-track about £44m in Towns Fund and Future High Streets Fund payments which would be used to improve the town centre.

"We're desperate to do what's required now to save jobs and protect people's wellbeing while at the same time forging ahead with building Middlesbrough's future."

Middlesbrough Mayor Andy Preston

The Council's believe health inequalities in Middlesbrough leave many vulnerable to Covid with the town's economy also vulnerable due to the ban on social mixing.

The £7.4m proposal to government includes funding for:

  • Extra Covid testing for the vulnerable and front line workers

  • Extended contact tracing

  • Support for Care Homes

  • Covid-secure measures to protect staff and customers

     

  • Education and enforcement working with Cleveland Police

  • Direct business support

  • Supporting more people to have the flu vaccine

     

  • Support for vulnerable children and adults

     

  • Homelessness and asylum seeker temporary accommodation