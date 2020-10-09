Middlesbrough Council has asked the Government for more financial support for the town to deal with what they call the 'immediate health and economic impacts' of the latest coronavirus restrictions.

£3m would be given to local businesses who are struggling as a result of the new measures.

The Council are also urging ministers to fast-track about £44m in Towns Fund and Future High Streets Fund payments which would be used to improve the town centre.

"We're desperate to do what's required now to save jobs and protect people's wellbeing while at the same time forging ahead with building Middlesbrough's future." Middlesbrough Mayor Andy Preston

The Council's believe health inequalities in Middlesbrough leave many vulnerable to Covid with the town's economy also vulnerable due to the ban on social mixing.

The £7.4m proposal to government includes funding for:

Extra Covid testing for the vulnerable and front line workers

Extended contact tracing

Support for Care Homes

Covid-secure measures to protect staff and customers

Education and enforcement working with Cleveland Police