Two facilities in the North East are set to benefit from the first round of government funding to replace mental health dormitories with single en-suite rooms.

The facilities are the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead and the Campus for Ageing and Vitality in Newcastle General Hospital.

The government says £400 million of funding will be committed across the country over the next four years to eradicate dormitory accommodation from mental health facilities.

It is hoped the replacement will help to reduce the duration of patients' stays, as well as improving infection control.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “Mental health staff have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to keep mental health services open 24/7 so that those most in need can continue to get vital support.

“Not only will the new single rooms improve the individual care we can offer patients, they will provide a better environment for our hardworking staff too.”

NHS England's National Mental Health Director Claire Murdoch said: “Millions of mental health patients are seen by the NHS every year, many thousands as inpatients, and each and every one of them should receive care in wards that are therapeutic and support their recovery, which is why this funding will be so vital."

