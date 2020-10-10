The Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen is asking for more support for businesses after he says he has been told the Tees Valley is expected to go into 'tier 2' restrictions.

The details of the new tiers, expected to be officially announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday, have been communicated to Northern political leaders and chief executives - according to the elected Mayor.

He says it is now 'highly likely' the whole of the Tees Valley will be placed into the second tier of restrictions, similar to those rules already in force in Middlesbrough and Hartlepool.

This could mean mixing of households in any indoor setting would be banned.

These details have not been confirmed but could be along the lines of:

Tier 1 restrictions are expected to be similar to the rules currently in place in Darlington, Stockton and Redcar and will see the ‘rule of six’ and other national social distancing measures remain in place.

Tier 2 restrictions could see rules similar to those currently in place in Middlesbrough and Hartlepool, with bans on indoor socialising in any setting with those who are not in your household or bubble although it is understood meeting in a private garden WOULD be allowed but with a maximum of TWO households and with no more than SIX people.

Tier 3 restrictions could see pubs and bars be required to close, with no household mixing indoors or outdoors. No overnight stays will be allowed outside of the tier 3 restricted area for residents of that area or in it for those who live in other areas. Schools, colleges and retail would remain open under the plans.

Ben Houchen is now calling on the Government to give local businesses - especially those in the hospitality sector - more financial support.

Many of the fantastic hospitality businesses we have in our region will not be eligible for this new support as the rules will not legally require them to close, but due to a ban on households mixing, they will suffer a significant fall in customers and trade. Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen

The Mayor also revealed this weekend his wife has tested positive for Coronavirus and he is currently self isolating.