Police in North Yorkshire investigating the death of Josh Reeson in York have put out a fresh appeal for witnesses.

The 15-year-old was taken to York hospital by ambulance in the early hours of Sunday 27 September 2020.

He died later that day after it's believed he took illegal drugs.

North Yorkshire police say they now know more about where Josh and his friend were before an ambulance was called just before 4am on Sunday 27 September:

Josh and his 14 year old friend left an address on Fulford Road around 3.10-3.15am and from there they walked down Fulford Road towards town.

They then double back slightly and went down Broadway West.

The two boys then walked back on to Fulford Road.

It was there where they met a 14 year old female friend near to the junction of Maple Grove.

It is at this point, on the junction of Fulfold Road and Maple Grove that Josh became ill.

A relative of Josh’s friend called the ambulance and stayed with him until it arrived.

Officers are appealing to anyone who thinks they might have seen the teenagers in the area between 3am and 4am, or anyone who was driving in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage, is asked to contact North Yorkshire police.