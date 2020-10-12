Beamish Museum to get almost £1 million to help survive the winter

Beamish Museum is among more than 1,300 arts venues and organisations to receive up to £1 million each from the Culture Recovery Fund.

The County Durham living history museum will be given £970,000 to support it through winter from the Government's £1.6 billion pot.

In September Beamish Museum, which employs more than 400 staff, announced that 59 jobs were at risk of redundancy, due to the ''devastating effects'' of Covid-19.

In a statement Beamish Museum said:

Our people mean so much to us and we will seek to retain as many of the 59 roles as possible as we work through this difficult period. Beamish Museum

Liverpool's famous Cavern Club, Bristol's Old Vic theatre and the London Symphony Orchestra are among the other organisations to benefit from the Culture Recovery Fund.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said the cash would ''protect these special places'' which ''form the soul of our nation''.

The funding will help performances to restart, assist venues to plan for reopening, protect jobs and create freelance opportunities, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said.

Today's recipients are venues and organisations who applied for less than £1 million, with future releases of up to £3 million going to larger organisations in the future, it added.

The Cavern Club, which launched the career of The Beatles, is currently closed down due to increasing coronavirus transmission rates in Liverpool.

Sir Nicholas Serota, the Chairman of Arts Council England, which is distributing the money, said: "Theatres, museums, galleries, dance companies and music venues bring joy to people and life to our cities, towns and villages.

"This is a difficult time for us all, but this first round of funding from the Culture Recovery Fund will help sustain hundreds of cultural spaces and organisations that are loved and admired by local communities and international audiences."

He said further funding will be announced later this month.

Mr Dowden said: "This funding is a vital boost for the theatres, music venues, museums and cultural organisations that form the soul of our nation.

"It will protect these special places, save jobs and help the culture sector's recovery.

"These places and projects are cultural beacons the length and breadth of the country - from the Beamish museum in County Durham to the Birmingham Royal Ballet and the Bristol Old Vic."

Jobs are at risk at Beamish Museum due to the pandemic. Credit: Beamish Museum

The announcement comes after Rishi Sunak was accused of an "incredibly insulting" attitude towards the arts by frustrated workers currently unable to earn an income.

The Chancellor was criticised last week when, during an interview about the effect of the pandemic on people working in the arts, he spoke about the need to "adapt" and suggested there would be "fresh and new opportunities" available for those who could not do their old jobs.

But Mr Sunak has denied he was suggesting people in the struggling creative industries should retrain and find other jobs after coronavirus left them unable to work.

According to Arts Council England, the arts and culture industry contributes more than £10 billion a year to the UK economy, with £3 spent on food, drink, accommodation and travel for every £1 spent on theatre tickets.