All Nightingale Hospitals, including the ones in Harrogate and Sunderland, have been told to prepare to take patients, due to a rise in cases.

England's deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said there had clearly been a "marked pick-up" in coronavirus cases, which would result in more deaths.

At a briefing to present the latest data, Professor Van-Tam said that although there was more testing now than at the height of the first wave of the pandemic, it was clear there was a resurgence in cases.

Professor Stephen Powis, the NHS England Medical Director, said the country was in a better position than in March and April.

"Clearly we have learnt many things from that first wave, we have learnt better treatments for patients, and Dexamethasone... we learnt that that reduces deaths."

But he warned: "R is above one, that means that infections will continue to rise, and as infections continue to rise, then hospital admissions and impact on health services continue to rise."

On Test and Trace, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said the country could have been in a "worse situation by now if we had not had Test and Trace notifying people when they had been close contacts and asking them to self-isolate"

"So please keep on using this system, it remains vitally important."

What new restrictions are expected today?

It's thought the Prime Minister will set out his three-tier strategy in a Commons statement, with areas in England labelled as medium, high or very high risk.

North of Tyne Mayor Jamie Driscoll says he and a number of North East local authority leaders were told by the government that they won't be in the top tier of a new system, where it is expected pubs and bars would be forced to close.

It had been thought likely Newcastle would be included in the top level of restrictions, because the rate of recent cases in the city is among the top five areas in the country.