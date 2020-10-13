New COVID-19 test centre set up on Teesside University campus

A new testing centre for central Middlesbrough is being set up on Teesside University campus - to improve access to testing for both local residents and University students.

The centre is part of the UK-wide network set-up by the Department for Health and Social Care, in a drive to increase testing.

It is open to anyone with coronavirus symptoms, however mild. Tests are free and people are advised to book a test as soon as symptoms begin. Testing at the new site will start on Friday, 16 October.

South Tees Joint Director of Public Health Mark Adams said: “The new facility in the town centre is very welcome and I’d like to thank Teesside University for working with us to make this happen.

“It’s so important that everyone who needs a Covid test can access one promptly. It’s pleasing that the location is handy for students, staff and residents living in the town.

“We now have two long-term testing sites in Middlesbrough and anyone who develops any of the Covid symptoms should continue to book a free test online or by calling 119.”