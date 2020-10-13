Significant rise in COVID-19 deaths in the North East

New ONS figures show a significant jump in deaths involving Covid-19 in the North East. There were 40 deaths in the region, which was the highest since the week to June 12. That's up from 13 the previous week.

Registered deaths involving Covid-19 in England and Wales have risen to their highest level since early July, with a total of 321 deaths were registered in the week to October 2.

This is up from 215 deaths in the previous week, and is also the highest number since the week ending July 10, when 366 deaths were registered.

Together these two regions accounted for 45% of all Covid-19 deaths registered in England and Wales in the week to October 2.

Just over 58,500 deaths involving Covid-19 have now been registered in the UK.

The latest ONS figures show that 53,335 deaths involving Covid-19 had occurred in England and Wales up to October 2, and had been registered by October 10.

Figures published last week by the National Records for Scotland showed that 4,276 deaths involving Covid-19 had been registered in Scotland up to October 4, while 906 deaths had occurred in Northern Ireland up to October 2 (and had been registered up to October 7), according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency.Together, these figures mean that so far 58,517 deaths have been registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, including suspected cases.