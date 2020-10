An 85-year-old runner from Darlington has set the UK mile record for over 85-year-olds with a time faster than his original target.

Ian Barnes recorded a time of 8 minutes 10.40 seconds in a race against seven other runners at the Eastbourne athletics track in the town.

Credit: Peter Barron Media

Ian is a retired legal executive and joint president of Darlington Harriers running club.

