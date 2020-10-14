Cummings to have years of unpaid taxes on Durham properties written off

Dominic Cummings and his family have had thousands of unpaid taxes written off after it was ruled council charges they should have paid on two County Durham properties will not be back dated.Following an investigation it has now been revealed the PM's top aide and relatives are liable to pay council tax on an extra two homes at their farm on the outskirts of Durham City.It means that years of unpaid taxes, potentially between £30,000 and £50,000, on two homes built in breach of planning laws will be written off.Instead, new charges for the properties on the outskirts of Durham will come into effect from the start of this month following an investigation by the Valuation Agency Office.

Dominic Cummings famously ignored lockdown rules earlier this year by returning to County Durham.

Durham County Councillor John Shuttleworth said:

They should have informed them (the authorities) and it should have been checked. If it was anybody else, they would be getting charged and it would be backdated, or they would be getting taken to court. It just proves there is two sets of rules, one for them and another for everyone else. It is not right. Durham County Councillor, John Shuttleworth

Cllr Shuttleworth added: “We have to abide by the law and if we don’t you get put in prison or you get fined. They are just above it.”It is understood Mr Cummings is a co-owner of the property and helped build the cottage between quitting the Tory Party led by Iain Duncan Smith in 2002, and leading a campaign against regional devolution in 2004, a precursor for his success with Vote Leave 12 years later.He famously ignored lockdown guidance to leave London to stay there with his wife and son when they started experiencing coronavirus symptoms at the end of March.They also famously made an ill-advised trip to Barnard Castle on his wife’s birthday, which he said was to check his eyesight was good enough to drive.After an investigation in June, it was revealed the lockdown cottage at North Lodge on the A167 Darlington Road was in breach of planning laws.Durham County Council said there has been historic breaches of planning building control regulations, but no enforcement action could be taken due to the amount of time that had passed.It is understood the council tax will now have to be paid on Dominic Cummings’ band A cottage, and his sister’s band C family home.The Valuation Agency Office said it does not comment on individual cases, and the family does not wish to comment on the matter.John Hewitt, corporate director of resources at Durham County Council, said: “I can confirm that the Valuation Office Agency have concluded their inspection and provided us with details of the required changes to the valuation list in respect of North Lodge, where the current single assessment will be replaced with three entries in the rating list going forward.“These changes will be implemented with effect from October 4, 2020, which is the date we have been instructed to apply the changes from.“The date from which the rating list is to be amended is a matter for the Valuation Office Agency.“We are instructed that they have made their assessment in line with the relevant legislation and custom and practice in terms of such changes in accordance with Article 3 of the Council Tax (Chargeable Dwellings) Order 1993.”

