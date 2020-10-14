Watch Amy Lea's report on Jasmine's row across the Atlantic above

A 21-year-old woman from North Yorkshire is hoping to prove that anything is possible - in spite of a global pandemic - as she starts her final preparations for a single-handed row across the Atlantic in December.

Jasmine Harrison from Thirsk is aiming to be the youngest female solo rower ever to complete the annual Talisker Atlantic Challenge while raising money for charity.

Jasmine has been training at Hartlepool Marina Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Jasmine was inspired to give the race a go after finding herself at the finish line of a previous race while volunteering in the Caribbean.

It won't be an easy task and the 21-year-old from Thirsk has been stockpiling food and supplies to take with her on her epic journey as well as training on board her boat at Hartlepool Marina.

3000 miles is the distance Jasmine will row singlehandedly across the Atlantic

In 58 days time, the race across the Atlantic will start from La Gomera in the Canary Islands before finishing in Antigua in the Caribbean.

The route Jasmine will row on her solo adventure across the Atlantic Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

For Jasmine and her family getting to the start line has been the biggest challenge so far but now her focus is on the small matter of a 3000-mile row.

