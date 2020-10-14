RSPCA investigating after body of dog found dumped in Middlesbrough

The RSPCA is investigating after the charred body of a dog was found on a burned pile of fly-tipped rubbish in Middlesbrough.

The charity was called by a member of the public who found the body on 6 October.

RSPCA inspector Ruth Thomas-Coxon was called to the dumped rubbish on a patch of land off Bevanlee Road, Middlesbrough.

“The dog appears to be medium to large-sized, black and tan. Unfortunately, due to the fire damage to the body, it’s difficult to determine much more about the dog and that’s why we’re appealing to the public for any information that may help us establish where this poor dog has come from and whether he or she has died in suspicious circumstances. Inspector Ruth Thomas-Coxon

Inspector Thomas-Coxon added: “What isn’t clear at this time is whether the dog was alive or already dead when set on fire so it’s obviously incredibly important to establish this and whether this dog suffered at the hands of someone.”