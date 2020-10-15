1209 cases of COVID-19 amongst students to date at Durham University

Figures released by Durham University show that since the start of term 1209 students have tested positive for COVID-19.

In the past seven days, there have been 958 cases of coronavirus reported amongst the student population.

We continue to communicate regularly with our staff and students, to promote expected behaviours and to reinforce key information on the Government restrictions and additional guidance in place on University campus in the interests of everybody’s health, safety and wellbeing. Our teaching and wider student experience activity continues both online and face-to-face, in Covid-secure settings. Durham University

On its website, Durham University says "the number of reported positive coronavirus cases in students and staff has been steady, with approximately 100-150 new reported cases each day."

1209 Total reported student cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of Term 1

958 New reported cases of COVID-19 amongst students in last 7 days

11 Total reported staff cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of Term 1

Durham University has 4,000 staff members and 20,500 students, with 2,500 of those students currently studying entirely online during the current term.

It comes as the University has invested £30,000 in the Security Community Response Team (CRT) to support local coronavirus policing.

