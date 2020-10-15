Details of four new COVID-19 testing sites have been revealed in Middlesbrough in an effort to boost coverage across the town.

The regional facility at Cannon Park is up and running after the hub moved from the empty Sainsbury's store site at Middlesbrough.

Middlesbrough Council officials have now unveiled where new testing centres will be available in the town in the coming week:

A walk-in hub for students and residents will open in the Teesside University printworks building car park, off Woodlands Road, on Friday and will be open from 8am to 8pm seven days a week for pre-booked tests.

Next week, a new unit will be opened up in Hemlington in the Viewley Centre car park next to the All Nations Church on Monday and Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the mobile testing unit will be at Thorntree Community Hub.

Joint Director of Public Health Mark Adams said access to testing was vital in efforts to stop the spread of the virus.

"We now have two long-term testing sites in the town centre with good availability for students and residents from across Middlesbrough and beyond," he added.

"Our aim with the mobile units is to ensure people in as many parts of town as possible can access a test close to home.

"It's important that people with symptoms of the virus stay at home and only leave to be tested.

"They should go directly to the test site before continuing to isolate until they receive instructions from Test and Trace."

271.7 Middlesbrough's seven day COVID rate per 100,000 people between October 6 and October 12

27th where Middlesbrough currently stands in the country for its COVID-19 rate

This week's health scrutiny panel gave an early steer on the deployment of new testing centres in the town.

When it came to the Hemlington site, Cllr Matt Storey said he had a slight concern about people with symptoms "popping for a pint of milk or bread" in the shopping centre or using buses to get there.

Mr Adams said there was a message not to use public transport to get a test if you're symptomatic.

"We need to reinforce that the purpose of it is to get a test and isolate again," he added.

"The intention is to increase the availability of testing in a part of town which hasn't had testing before."

All the testing facilities are operated by private companies on behalf of the Department of Health and Social Care.

The move comes after neighbouring Stockton Council requested testing centres for Billingham and Thornaby to cope with its own rising rates.

Free tests at all the sites must be booked online or by calling 119.

