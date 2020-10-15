Eight arrested as part of clampdown on illegal drug supply on Tyneside

Eight people have been arrested and thousands of pounds worth of drugs have been seized as part of a clampdown on illegal drug supply on Tyneside.

Targeted strikes were carried out on eight properties across Gateshead and Newcastle as part of Operation Salvator on October 14.

Police seized £5,000 worth of cannabis, cocaine and ketamine.

It’s is only right we recognise the harmful, and sometimes fatal consequences these illicit substances can have on individuals. We know this is not something which we can resolve purely through policing. Enforcement is just one part of a large and complex response to a wider societal issue, which is why we are committed to working with our partners to help tackle this from every possible angle. Chief Inspector Steve Wykes

Six men aged between 24 and 30 and a 30-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of supplying class A drugs.

Police say a 30-year-old man also believed to be connected to the conspiracy was arrested on October 10 on suspicion of supplying class A drugs. He has since been released under investigation.