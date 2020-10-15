Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that the city of York is to move to the 'high' tier of local COVID-19 restrictions.

York is currently under tier 1, 'medium', restrictions and will move to the new restrictions from 0001 on Saturday, Mr Hancock told MPs in the House of Commons on Thursday morning.

The 'high' restrictions mean the following restrictions for people living in York:

No mixing between households indoors

A 10pm curfew on bars and restaurants

Avoid travel on public transport unless essential

Rule of six will apply to any outdoor meetings

For all of the areas entering the high alert level, the change will come into effect one minute past midnight on Saturday morning and this includes Barrow-in-Furness, York, North East Derbyshire, Erewash and Chesterfield too. Health Secretary Matt Hancock

Meanwhile, Rachel Maskell, Member of Parliament for York Central, raised her concerns in the commons regarding issues around the capacity at York Hospital at a time when she says COVID-19 cases in the city are rising.

We make these decisions with a heavy heart with the sole aim to steering our nation through troubled waters. Things will get worse before they get better but I know that there are brighter skies and calmer seas ahead. Health Secretary Matt Hancock

Along with York, London, Essex, Elmbridge, Barrow in Furness, North East Derbyshire, Chesterfield and Erewash are also all moving into tier 2 (high).

