Newcastle United Supporters Trust call on club to refund season ticket money

Newcastle United Supporters Trust is calling on the Premier League club to return season ticket money to fans for games which the trust says supporters "will never see".

In a statement released on Thursday morning, the trust has urged Newcastle United to "do right by fans" and return money paid to the football club by the fans for matches which are now taking place behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It had been hoped that supporters would be allowed to return to grounds in limited numbers from October 1, but following a sharp rise in coronavirus crisis, the government has now put the proposals on hold for the foreseeable future.

It is understood that Newcastle United are in the process of trying to resolve the season ticket situation.

“With stadia being closed and no realistic prospect of fans returning any time soon, it means some of the club’s most loyal supporters are hundreds of pounds out of pocket at a time when money is terribly tight. That money should be in the pockets and homes of the people of the North East, not in the bank account of a football club to be paid back at a yet unspecific date. NUST chairman Alex Hurst

A Newcastle United Football Club source has told ITV Tyne Tees that discussions within the club about repayments to season ticket holders are ongoing and its hoped there'll be a resolution soon.

