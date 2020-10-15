Parents in Middlesbrough are being encouraged to register the latest additions to their family.

The council is offering a free £25 shopping voucher to parents for every registration as an incentive.

Staff at Middlesbrough Register Office are catching up after the initial coronavirus lockdown period.

500 local births remain unregistered

As an incentive, parents receive a £25 Love2shop voucher - valid in a range of high street shops - when they come forward.

The cost of the vouchers is being covered by funding from central Government to help Middlesbrough deal with the pandemic.

While access to the building remains limited in line with ongoing advice around social distancing and general Covid-19 safety guidelines, appointments can be made now to register births at the Town Hall Register Office.

These have been unprecedented and difficult times for everyone, not least new mums and dads. However it's essential that all new births are registered, so I'd encourage anyone who hasn't done so to get in touch straight away. I hope the vouchers will encourage new mums to do just that - welcoming a new arrival can be an expensive business at the best of times, so every little helps. Deputy Principal Registrar Sarah Teece

