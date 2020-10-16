Advice on using CPR in the Covid-19 pandemic

New research has revealed that almost a third of adults in the North East don't know if CPR should only be carried out by professionals wearing PPE during the pandemic.

You Gov carried out an online survey of 2,086 adults across the UK between 9-10 September 2020 and 94 people living in the North East responded to whether they believed it was true or false when asked the following statement:

"Since the coronavirus pandemic it has emerged, all bystander CPR should only be carried out by professionals wearing PPE".

19% of respondents in the North East responded true

52% of respondents in the North East responded false

29% of respondents in the North East said they didn't know

The organisations behind Restart a Heart Day are concerned this could result in people waiting rather than acting to someone unconscious, they say, putting thousands of lives at risk. They are urging the public to act immediately to perform CPR when someone has collapsed and stopped breathing.

Cardiac arrest can affect any of us at anytime and anywhere. Most cardiac arrests occur at home so if you witness a cardiac arrest, it will often be a family member. Even if you haven't had an opportunity to enroll in a CPR course, you can help save a life by performing chest compressions. When you call us on 999, we will talk you through what to do while our colleagues are coming to help you. Deputy medical director Michael Norton

'Get hands on' is the call for all members of the public to do by acting immediately by performing hands-only CPR in an emergency.

The key changes are loosely laying a face covering, such as a mask, cloth, towel or item of clothing, over the mouth and nose of the person who has collapsed and to do hands-only CPR (no mouth-to-mouth rescue breaths).