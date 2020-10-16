This November, Northumberland Country Zoo is set to welcome two of the world’s most enigmatic and beautiful big cats to its collection.

The zoo has taken into its care two female snow leopard cubs, re-homing them in a spacious, new purpose-built enclosure where they’ll roam and be looked after by a team of specially trained keepers.

We’re so excited to welcome the young cats to the family, their arrival signals yet another new chapter for Northumberland Zoo. Snow leopards are renowned for being highly elusive in the wild, so we’re truly privileged to have them here, offering the public an unprecedented chance to get up close and learn more about these beautiful creatures. Maxine Bradley, Northumberland Zoo

The zoo near Felton will be the first and only place in the north east to boast snow leopards as part of its collection.

The cubs, travelling from Scotland’s RZSS Highlands Wildlife Park, will arrive at the beginning of November.

Snow leopards are renowned for being highly elusive in the wild Credit: RZSS Highlands Wildlife Park

Northumberland Zoo plans to close for a week following their arrival to allow the young cats to settle and acclimatise to their new surroundings before holding an exclusive, snow leopard-themed public reopening ceremony on the weekend of 7th-8thNovember.

It has been an incredible year watching our snow leopard cubs grow and they will be missed by everyone here at the park. They are and continue to be an incredible ambassador for their relatives in the wild. Keith Gilchrist, animal collections manager at Highland Wildlife Park

READ MORE: