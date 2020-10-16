Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has told ITV Tyne Tees that he doesn't believe restrictions on a local level to combat COVID-19 have worked.

It comes on the day Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Covid situation in Greater Manchester is "grave and worsens each day" and he will intervene if an agreement is not reached on Tier 3 restrictions.

Sir Keir, who has been Labour leader for six months, is instead calling for a UK-wide temporary lockdown in a bid to halt an emerging second Covid wave.

In a wide-ranging interview with ITV Tyne Tees Political Correspondent Tom Sheldrick, Sir Keir also said he believed there needs to be more COVID-19 testing for students - just 24 hours after figures released by Durham University show that since the start of term 1209 students have tested positive for COVID-19.

Brexit was also a topic for discussion on the day that the Prime Minister announced that his judgment was that the UK should prepare for an Australia-style deal in the EU trade talks. Sir Keir Starmer says that work should be done to get a deal in the national interest and that outstanding issues can be resolved.

