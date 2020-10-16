Local leaders say North East to remain under tier 2 restrictions 'for now'

The North East will remain under the Government's tier 2 (high) restrictions for now, local leaders told ITV Tyne Tees on Friday.

They claim the Government had to concede local COVID-19 data analysis was more reliable than theirs.

It means the situation on whether or not the North East follows Liverpool to move into tier 3 (very high) restrictions is now likely not to be reviewed until next week.

It follows an announcement on Friday morning from the Northern Mayors, who have issued a joint statement on the financial package for the different tier restrictions.

They allege that the "Government is claiming that the North is divided and only interested in getting what we can for our own region" and have responded to say that is simply not the case.

We are all united in fighting for an 80% furlough scheme for all people affected by regional lockdowns, wherever they are in the country. Paying two-thirds of salaries will not be enough to protect the jobs of thousands – it should at least match the 80% that was available under furlough, with the minimum wage as the minimum support. Joint statement from Northern Mayors on financial package for Tiers

The joint statement, signed by Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, Jamie Driscoll, Mayor of North Tyne and Steve Rotheram, Mayor of Liverpool City Region, says the Northern Mayors are all fighting for "what is right".

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told Sky News that Westminster will “keep talking” with local leaders over further coronavirus restrictions but said the "government has the powers to proceed in any event" should these talks fail.

