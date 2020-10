A body has been found on a beach in North Tyneside.

Northumbria Police confirmed that shortly before 6.20am today (Saturday 17 October) they received a report that a body had been washed up on Longsands Beach, Tynemouth.

Emergency services attended the scene and cordoned off entry to the beach.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the force said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances around the incident and to identify the person found.”