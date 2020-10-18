£4million awarded to cultural venues across the region

Almost £4 million pounds has been awarded to cultural organisations across the North East facing the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

The investment will help save 24 theatres, galleries, performance groups, museums and local venues in the region.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden announced the money was awarded as part of the Government’s £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund (CRF) to help face the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and to ensure they have a sustainable future.

The Darlington Hippodrome has received £1 million.

Full list of successful applicants across the North East:

Allenheads Contemporary Arts - £57,000

ArtAV Ltd - £50,000

Artistic Solutions - £63,000

Association for Cultural Enterprises - £137,982

Boardwalk Leisure Ltd - £324,798

Buffalo Power Services ltd - £173,928

Creative Spaces North East C.I.C. - £60,000

Darlington Hippodrome - £1,000,000

Jarrow Hall - £72,680

Locus+ - £75,000

Newcastle Upon Tyne World Headquarters - £71,294

Preserve the heritage and natural environment - £50,469

Salt 'n' Sauce Promotions Ltd. - £71,257

Saltburn Community and Arts Association - £50,000

Spensleys Emporium (Spensley Brothers Ltd) - £168,812

Stellar Projects - £59,400

Ten Feet Tall - £80,000

The Customs House - £255,000

The European Entertainment Corporation Ltd (Circus Berlin) - £350,466

The Globe Gallery ltd - £69,964

Theatre Space North East CIC - £50,000

Tynedale Fine Art Products Ltd - £50,000

Tyneside Cinema - £309,800

Vindolanda Trust - £250,000

The Customs House in South Shields was awarded a "lifeline" of £255,000 Credit: TCH

The Customs House in South Sheilds says their quarter of a million pounds grant is a "lifeline" for the venue. They say the grant will help sustain The Customs House’s future post-Covid, as well as plan for its future programme and create a safe environment for audience members to return to the venue.

We are both relieved and delighted to have received this support from the Culture Recovery Fund through Arts Council England. Delighted for the people of South Tyneside and relieved that this grant will support our remaining staff through a very difficult winter and hopefully give us the springboard to serve our community and with our partners, South Tyneside Council, be here for culture. Ray Spencer, Customs House Executive Director

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden says the awards "build on our commitment to be here for culture in every part of the country.”

This is more vital funding to protect cultural gems across the country, save jobs and prepare the arts to bounce back. Through Arts Council England we are delivering the biggest ever investment in the arts in record time. Hundreds of millions of pounds are already making their way to thousands of organisations. Oliver Dowden, Culture Secretary

The recipients listed above are those that applied for grants of under £1 million in the second round of the Culture Recovery Fund. This funding will help organisations create work and performances, and plan for reopening. Although, many were still active in lockdown, using creative ways to reach audiences.

Further announcements on the funding administered by Arts Council England will follow soon; applicants for grants of over £1 million, and those that applied to the Repayable Finance programme, will be notified of their outcomes shortly.