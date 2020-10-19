Detectives praise Good Samaritan who intervened in knife attack

Detectives have praised a Good Samaritan who intervened in a city centre attack involving a man with a knife.

Anthony Stephenson "threatened to murder” his victim before stabbing his upper body outside Central Bar in Newcastle on October 13 last year.

After seeing Stephenson with the knife, a second man stepped forward to try and stop him. He was left with cuts to his finger, which required surgery.

The 42-year-old knifeman then went back into the bar and attempted to dispose of the blade, which police later found to contain Stephenson’s DNA and traces of blood from one of the victims.

On October 15, Stephenson, of St Georges Terrace, Lemington, was jailed for six years with an extended four years on license after pleading guilty to wounding with intent and unlawful wounding at Newcastle Crown Court.

Detective Constable Gareth Welsh, the officer in charge of the case, has praised both victims and thanked the Good Samaritan for his brave actions that prevented a more sinister assault from taking place.

While we would not actively encourage members of the public to put themselves in harm’s way, there’s little doubt that the man’s actions prevented a potentially more serious attack from being carried out – he should be incredibly proud of his actions. Detective Constable Gareth Welsh

In a statement prepared for court, the first victim said: “I’m regularly having flashbacks to the incident and as a result of this I’m hardly sleeping.

“Also when I see strangers next to me with their hands in their clothing or pockets I get paranoid and anxious about what is going to happen.

“The stress that the whole incident has caused me cannot be underestimated.”

Anthony Stephenson now begins a custodial term.