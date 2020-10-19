Police uncover £250k 'drugs factory' in Ashington

Northumbria Police have uncovered a £250,000 'drugs factory' in Ashington after reports of 'suspicious figures' in the area.

Officers were called to reports of men climbing a garage roof in the South View area, shortly after 10.45pm on October 10. They said they could smell cannabis at the scene and went on to locate a huge cannabis farm, which had been set up in an upstairs flat.

More than 400 plants at various stages of growth were found spread across four rooms – with an estimated value of around a quarter of a million pounds.

We still need you to be our eyes and ears on the ground and if you see anything that causes you concern, or doesn’t seem quite right, then please contact us. It may be there is a strong smell of drugs, strangers are loitering in the street or a particular property that may be being regularly visited by a number of different people. Northumbria Police

The farm has since been dismantled and the drugs seized.

A man has now been charged in relation to the discovery and is due to appear before the courts.