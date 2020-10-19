An SAS veteran from Sunderland has begun a 640-mile cycle ride from Mount Vesuvius in Italy to Sicily's Mount Etna to raise money for mental health services on Teesside.

Derek Gamblin hopes to complete 'Two Volcanco Sprint' in 110 hours, climbing 24,000 metres and carrying all of his own gear and supplies.

Staff at Stockton's Nuffield Hospital, one of the services Derek is supporting are running their own fundraising events, mirroring Derek's journey.

Speaking before he began the ride on Sunday, the special forces veteran said: "The reason I'm doing it is because I can in one ways and to give back to charities in the North East, charities like Middlesbrough and Stockton Mind... Because you know they've helped members of my family. I'm in a position where I can give back."

Ross Huntley from the Nuffield Tees Hospital says Derek's challenge had encouraged staff and their families to take part in smaller fundraising endeavours, some as far away as Kuwait.

Emma Howitt from Middlesbrough and Stockton MIND says Derek's "awesome" efforts helps the charity support 10,000 local people with mental health needs.