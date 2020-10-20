A woman from Blyth who tested positive for Covid-19 says she was scared she would never come out of intensive care.

25-year-old Lauren Mackenzie and her dad both took a coronavirus test on October 4 after her mum tested positive.

Lauren, who has no underlying health conditions, says her tickly cough got worse and she became more and more unwell. By October 11 she was coughing up blood and her temperature had reached fourty degrees.

Lauren was taken to Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital and spent four days in intensive care.

There was loads of nurses coming in attaching me to different machines. I could't speak properly and got whisked away to intensive care. When I got there I asked her if I would be ok and she said I can’t say yes and I can’t say no and that I was the youngest they had had in intensive care with Covid. Lauren Mackenzie

Lauren is now urging people in the North East to follow the coronavirus resrictions. “Just please stay safe, it can get anybody, I never thought it would happen to me", she says.

"I haven’t been anywhere, I go to work and do my job. All these people that just want to go the pub and socialise. All I want to do is go home and see my mam and give her a cuddle.”

Lauren has now been moved to a respiratory ward where her oxygen is being monitored. She says she is starting to feel better and hopes to go home next week.