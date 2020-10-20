New walk-through coronavirus testing facility opens at Newcastle University

A new walk-through coronavirus testing facility has opened at Newcastle University.

The centre is for people with symptoms and the government says it's part of a 'UK-wide drive to continue to improve the accessibility of coronavirus testing for local communities'.

What are the symptoms?

A high temperature

A new, continuous cough

A loss or change to your sense of smell or taste

From the start of the pandemic, testing has been prioritised for the most vulnerable, including patients in clinical settings and care home residents, vital health and care staff and to manage outbreaks. Department of Health and Social Care

The new site at Castle Leazes Car Park can be accessed without a vehicle.

Those being tested will be required to follow public health measures, including social distancing, not travelling by taxi or public transport, practicing good personal hygiene and wearing a face covering throughout, including while travelling to and from the testing centre.

We continue to expand testing to make sure that everyone with symptoms can get a test, with our new walk-in sites making it even easier no matter where you live. This new site forms part of our national testing network, which has the capacity to test more than a million people a week and is growing all the time. Health Minister Lord Bethell

Testing at the new site is underway and new appointments are being made available each day.