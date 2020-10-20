Newcastle Falcons captain Mark Wilson named in England squad

Newcastle Falcons captain Mark Wilson has been named in England's squad for Sunday's Quilter Cup match against the Barbarians.

The non-cap game is a 2pm kick-off at Twickenham.

Wilson has returned to Newcastle Falcons from his loan spell at Sale Sharks following the club's promotion back into the Gallagher Premiership.

224 The number of appearances Mark Wilson has made for the Newcastle Falcons

19 The number of caps Mark Wilson has so far playing for England

The Cumbrian has made 224 appearances for the Falcons and will be looking to add to his 19 England caps during their upcoming programme of autumn internationals against:

Italy (Oct 31)

Georgia (Nov 14)

Ireland (Nov 21)

Wales (Nov 28)

Wilson will also get the opportunity to add another cap in a further match at Twickenham on December 6.

This is an important game for us and we’re looking forward to getting back to Twickenham and playing rugby. We’ve had two really good camps, going back to basics and how we want to play. The Barbarians squad has a rich blend of talent, so this week we’ll be testing ourselves under pressure and looking to take our game to the next level. England head coach Eddie Jones

