A specialist pharmacy team has described its role in helping a health trust become the first in the country to treat patients with a new COVID-19 medication.

The aseptic manufacturing team at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust have been a key part of the introduction of REGN-COV2 – a new treatment made from a combination of monoclonal antibodies which target coronavirus.

As part of the Trust’s involvement in the national RECOVERY trial, the team have worked closely with a range of colleagues across the organisation.

The pharmacy aseptic and clinical trials team is responsible for ensuring regulatory compliance with the use of the unlicensed drug, its receipt, appropriate storage, preparation and documentation.

The pharmacy team have worked incredibly hard to ensure all processes and safeguards were in place in a very short time frame to allow patients to be given potential access to this medicine and be the first in the country to do so. Respiratory Consultant Ben Prudon

How does the new treatment work?

In the search for treatments for COVID-19, many researchers are focusing their attention on a specific protein that allows the virus to infect human cells. Called the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2, or ACE2 receptor.

This new drug works on the principle that one of the protein antibodies is believed to be an exact match for ACE2 receptors in the lungs. This is activated by the coronavirus spike protein and can penetrate into respiratory cells and cause inflammatory damage.

The antibody attaches itself to the spike protein of the virus rather than allowing the spike protein to attach to the lung ACE2 receptor.

This is thought to reduce the severity of the illness as the virus is unable to attach and inject itself into the lung cell and replicate.

The antibody is also designed to cause an immune response to help destroy other virus cells.

The second protein antibody is believed to be a very close match if the virus mutates to change the shape of its spike protein and prevent the antibody attaching.

The aseptic manufacturing team have played a critical role in helping the trust be the first in the country to offer this medication to patients. “This has demonstrated their flexibility, professionalism, accuracy and great teamwork – all for the benefit of our patients. Mojgan Sani, director of medicines optimisation and chief pharmacist

