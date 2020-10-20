Work to speed up broadband in rural Northumberland underway

Work has started to begins install new gigabit-capable broadband in Alnwick in Northumberland to help improve the area's connectivity.

The work is being carried out by Alncom, a local company, and is expected to last a week.

The project involves laying ten kilometres of fibre cable to enable faster connections for homes and businesses.

100 properties across Alnwick will benefit from the scheme, which has been funded through a combination of the Government's Rural Gigabit Broadband Voucher Scheme and Northumberland County Councils Borderlands Top Up Scheme with the shortfall covered by Alncom.

It is hoped that the full-fibre broadband will be up and running in the coming weeks, with speeds capable of around 1 gigabit or 1000 megabits.

