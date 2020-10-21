Crimestoppers is offering a £10,000 reward for key information on the murder of a Marske man 27 years ago.

Steven Clark was last seen at 3pm on Monday 28 December near to the pier in Saltburn during a family walk. That day was a Bank Holiday Monday after Christmas. He went to use the men's toilets near to the pier on the promenade, and his mother went into the women's at the same time. However, he was never seen coming out of the toilets and did not return home. A witness has since come forward to say they believe they saw Steven near to his home address on Monday 28 December, and detectives have said that they believe he was alive and in close proximity to his home address between 3pm and 4pm that day.

After all these years, it it’s so sad to think that no one has come forward to say exactly what happened to this young man. We are hoping that someone who may have been sitting on information about Steven’s murder will now have the courage to do the right thing and tell us anonymously about who is responsible for Steven’s untimely and unsolved death. Ruth McNee Regional Manager for the North East

He was 23 years old when he disappeared and had some physical disabilities as a result of being hit by a truck when he was a child, which left him with a severely damaged left arm and leg. At the time of his disappearance, Steven was attending the Rathbone Society in Redcar, which worked to support people with disabilities to improve their employment skills. Steven had won the Apprentice of the Year Award.Two people have been arrested on suspicion of Steven’s murder and are on bail pending further investigation.