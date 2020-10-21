Customers urged to self-isolate after COVID-19 outbreak at Billingham club

Customers who visited Billingham Catholic Club on Wolviston Road during a five day period earlier this month are being advised that they must self-isolate after a “significant” outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

The public health guidance is being issued by Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council after 20 positive cases were linked to the club.

Anyone who was at the club on October 10, 11, 12, 13 or 14 must self-isolate for a 14-day period from the date they were last there.

The club’s management did the right thing and contacted us for support after what initially looked like a small number of cases. But test results coming through in the last few days have made it clear this a significant outbreak. Sarah Bowman-Abouna, Director of Public Health, Stockton Borough Council

The Council’s Director of Public Health added: “We’re working together to contact customers who visited on any of the five days from Saturday, October 10 through to Wednesday, October 14. Although tracing has gone well, we’re taking a ‘belt and braces’ approach by making this public appeal in the interests of tracing as many people as possible so they can self-isolate and help us limit any further spread.

“I’d like to stress that the club has had appropriate COVID-19 measures in place throughout this, including table service, regular cleaning and test and trace procedures in line with national guidance. The club is currently closed due to a number of staff having to self-isolate but we are supporting management with their plans to reopen and they will confirm a reopening date as soon as they can.”

Customers who were in the club on the specific dates in October should only book a coronavirus test if they have symptoms.

