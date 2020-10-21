The family of a man who died after being hit by a car in North Yorkshire have paid tribute to a "much loved son, brother and uncle".

Simon Gill, 45, was walking on the A166 near Stamford Bridge on October 16 at around 7.15pm. He died at the scene.

Simon was a much-loved son, brother and uncle. He overcame serious injuries to lead a happy life in Stamford Bridge. He loved his home and spent a lot of time in his garden which he was very proud of. He enjoyed having a chat with people from the village every morning and could often be found in the village cafes having coffee and cake. We will miss him terribly. Family statement

Officers are appealing to anyone who saw a man walking along the A166 between Stamford Bridge and Gate Helmsley, or saw a small grey Fiat 500 car travelling along the A166 either prior to the collision or anyone who witnessed the collision, to come forward. Officers are also appealing to anyone with dash-cam footage.

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Team or email julie.brown@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk