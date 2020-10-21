Officers have issued Covid fines to 12 members of a football team after they visited a pub claiming to be from the same household.

The teammates were out in South Tyneside on October 18 when a concerned staff member challenged them. They claimed to live together but the member of staff was not convinced and called the police.

Officers attended and the men were issued with fines.

This group showed a flagrant disregard for the rules which are in place to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Actions like this undermine the efforts being made by the majority of others in order to protect themselves, family, friends and wider communities. We will continue to work closely with our communities and offer advice to people who have mistakenly broken the restrictions. Chief Superintendent Janice Hutton, Northumbria Police

Police say they are committed to taking enforcement action to protect communities and officers are urging everyone to follow the restrictions.