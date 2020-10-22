Middlesbrough parents asked to wear face coverings on school run

Parents in Middlesbrough are being asked to wear face coverings when dropping off and collecting children from schools.

Middlesbrough Council has written to headteachers in the town asking them to encourage parents to cover their faces to help protect the community from Covid-19.

Staff, students and visitors in secondary schools are already required to wear face coverings in communal areas on school premises where social distancing is difficult.

The town's Covid-19 infection rate now around 300 per 100,000 of population, and the Council says this is why parents have been asked to take the extra precautionary measure.

Social distancing on the school run can be difficult - even with all the great measures schools have put in place. Because the morning and afternoon drop-offs are unavoidably busy, we are asking parents to wear a face covering to reduce the risk of the virus spreading. Middlesbrough Mayor Andy Preston

The Council says it will deploy street wardens to areas around schools to encourage adults to cover their faces.