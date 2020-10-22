Number of NHS nurses in North East and Yorkshire rises by over 1,300

The number of NHS nurses in the North East and Yorkshire increased by 1,368 compared to last year, according to new figures.

The statistics, up until the end of July, also show the number of doctors has risen by 1,411.

Across England, nursing numbers rose by 13,718 and doctors by 7,810.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said:

“As a nation, we are immensely proud of our health and care staff who work round the clock to keep us safe. It is fantastic that there are over 1,368 more nurses and 1,411 more doctors in the North East and Yorkshire working in our NHS, and by the end of this Parliament we will deliver on our commitment of 50,000 more nurses.

“While this virus remains a perilous threat it is critical that the public observe restrictions in their area so our NHS and care staff can continue to do their incredible work. Help us to help you, so the NHS is always there for us in our hour of need.”

Alongside this, the latest UCAS figures out last month show there are record numbers of people accepting a place to study nursing in England, with a 23% increase on the same time last year, or 5,000 more student nurses.