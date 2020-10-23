Businesses across region rally round to supply kids meals during school holidays

Businesses across the region have rallied round to provide meals for school children, who rely on free school meals, during the upcoming half-term break.

It comes after a Labour motion for the free school meals scheme to be extended over school holidays until Easter 2021 was defeated in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has said people needed to put aside politics and realise "a significant number of children are going to bed tonight not only hungry but feeling like they do not matter."

The 22-year-old has since taken to Twitter and shared details of North East businesses who have announced they will be providing free meals for school children during the October half-term break.

The Manchester United footballer has spoken openly about he and his family relied upon schemes like free school meals as children.

Marcus Rashford is a regular volunteer at a food bank in Greater Manchester Credit: John Clifton/Sportimage/PA Images

Other businesses across the ITV Tyne Tees region providing free meals include:

Meanwhile, a school in Cambois in Northumberland is offering £15 each to the families of pupils who receive free meals to feed their children over half-term.

