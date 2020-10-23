Four generations keep the blacksmith trade alive in the North East

A family in Northumberland is keeping one of the region's oldest crafts alive, in a workshop they've had for hundreds of years.

Four generations have now been working as blacksmiths and they say they are sure the traditional trade will continue long in the future.

Blacksmiths working with wrought iron or steel were once a fixture of every village in the North East, but for those keeping the trade alive today, they're doing things a little differently.

Jonny Blair explains: