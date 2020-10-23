New figures suggest spread of coronavirus slowing down in North East

Two sets of official figures published today suggest that the spread of coronavirus in the ITV Tyne Tees region is slowing down.

A survey from the Office for National Statistics estimates that around 1.3 per cent of people in the community in the North East, not including hospitals and care homes, had coronavirus on the 13th of October. That's higher than previous weeks but vitally they say it's "showing early indications of a levelling off."

The so-called 'R number' published by government scientists also has given an indication that the spread of COVID-19 in the region is slowing.

It shows a range of between 1.1 and 1.3 for the North East & Yorkshire. That means every 10 infected people are passing the virus onto between 11 and 13 others.

That's below the national average, and lower than last week. It suggests Covid-19 is still spreading - but more slowly.

Meanwhile, local leaders in the area covering Northumberland, Tyneside, Wearside and County Durham received an email from the government saying a meeting of ministers and advisers had discussed how a move to tier 3 might be needed after all, and talks with them would be arranged.

That comes after government sources said that talks over moving the North East into the top tier of local rules had been paused because of signs existing measures were working.

The North East has been on the cusp of the tightest local restrictions for a fortnight now, or at least that's how it's felt.

The government has been dealing with the region in two halves: the 7 council areas covering Northumberland, Tyneside, Wearside and County Durham, and - separately - the 5 covering the Tees Valley.

Last Friday, both won a week's reprieve. That brings us up to today, although actually I'm told it hasn't been a particularly firm date for review.

After the extraordinary row with Greater Manchester over the financial support available, several other parts of the north have gone into tier 3 much more quietly - and this week the pressure has largely been off our region.

On Wednesday, Downing Street sources said that talks between the government and the North East's local leaders had been paused, because of signs the existing rules were working.

But then, I'm told, last night local leaders in the northern part of the region got an email from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government saying that a 'Gold Command' meeting of ministers and advisers had discussed the fact they may need to be moved up to level 3 after all, and talks would be arranged.

As I write, local leaders say those talks haven't been scheduled yet.

Meanwhile, the Tees Valley mayor's office says they're not expecting the position there to be reviewed until the end of next week.

Of course, this all has huge ramifications, not least for the businesses like bars, bingo halls and bookmakers who would likely be shut under tier 3, but also of course in terms of how to best tackle the virus.

It does feel like the government's made another mess of this. The more generous reading would be that things are changing fast, and the line that measures are kept under "constant review" is genuinely accurate.

We don't have access to all of the information that the decision-makers do, but the data published today does suggest things are starting to go in the right direction for the North East.

The Government said earlier this week that there were 'no imminent' plans to move the North East into a tier 3 lockdown and the Tees Valley's mayor's office say they're not expecting a review of that until next week.

READ MORE: