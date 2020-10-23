A new temporary coronavirus testing centre is now open at Durham County Cricket Club's Riverside Stadium in Chester-le-Street.

The testing centre will be in full time operation at Emirates Riverside until October 25th and then a schedule of operating hours will be introduced.

The club are delighted to have offered the council the drive through test centre free of charge as we continue to support our local community and the local area. Durham County Cricket Club

The test centre which will be available for use by appointment only will be positioned behind the North East terrace stand, which can be accessed through Gate 6.

Durham Cricket are pleased to be able offer our facilities to Durham County Council and the NHS. It is important that the club keep supporting our local community through these difficult times and that our stadium can be utilised to support the fantastic efforts being made by all of our key workers in response to the coronavirus crisis. Richard Dowson, Chief Operating Officer for Durham Cricket

Bookings for COVID-19 tests can only be made through the government website.