Northumbria Police appoint new Assistant Chief Constable

Northumbria Police are delighted to announce the appointment of a new Assistant Chief Constable.

Scott Young joins from Humberside Police where he has served for 26 years.

During his time there, he has led on a number of initiatives, including the roll-out of Neighbourhood Policing, and served as Divisional Commander for the City of Hull. He is currently the Force’s Head of Crime.

Rising through the ranks, he held the position of Temporary Assistant Chief Constable in Humberside from February 2017 to September 2019.

Northumbria Police Chief Constable Winton Keenen said: “I am delighted to be welcoming someone of Scott Young’s calibre to Northumbria Police.

“He is an extremely experienced officer and I know he is passionate about delivering the very best policing service to the communities we are proud and privileged to be a part of here in the North East.

“I see in Scott, the same values shared by our officers, staff and volunteers in Northumbria and I look forward to him helping us continue to make a real and lasting difference to people’s lives.”

Chief Superintendent Young said he was looking forward to getting to know the people and communities across the region.

He added: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining Northumbria Police as Assistant Chief Constable.

I’m looking forward to getting to know the people and communities across the region and working with our partners to build on Northumbria Police’s outstanding reputation for service delivery. Assistant Chief Constable Scott Young

“It’s a real privilege to join the team and I am excited by the opportunity to work with new colleagues who share my passion for policing.