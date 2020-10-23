Stockton police pursuit on bicycles after man spotted on CCTV dealing drugs
Police in Stockton carried out a pursuit on bicycles after a man on a bike was caught dealing drugs on CCTV.
The footage showed the incident happening on Hartington Road on September 18. At the time, two police officers were nearby patrolling on their bicycles.
PC McPhillips and PC Caley from the Stockton Neighbourhood Team tracked down Bullock and arrested him.
Jamie Bullock, from Durham Road in Stockton was sentenced to 15 months in prison at Teesside Crown Court for possessing class B drugs with intent to supply.
The Force will not tolerate any form of criminality involving drugs. They cause nothing but misery to the people living in our areas. We hope the people living in our communities are happy with Bullocks’ sentencing knowing that another criminal has been taken off the streets and is paying for his crimes.