North East venues get £4.8m to help recovery

Two North East venues have been given a combined £4.8m from the Government as part a scheme to help arts and culture recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Newcastle's Theatre Royal has been awarded £3m the Cultural Recover Fund and Sage Gateshead has been given £1.8m.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport and Arts Council England have announced that 35 of the country’s major arts and cultural organisations have received grants between £1 and £3m from the Government’s £1.57 billion fund.

This comes after £334m of funding was awarded to nearly 2,000 cultural organisations earlier this year.

More grants are due to be announced in the next few weeks.

The funding has been welcomed by both venues.

Philip Bernays, Chief Executive, Newcastle Theatre Royal, said:

We are thrilled and relieved; this is great news as we were at the point where, without intervention, we would have been at real risk of permanent closure. Theatres have a hugely important civic role in our society, bringing communities together and helping regional economies thrive, and we want to play our part in the years ahead. Philip Bernays, Theatre Royal

Sage Gateshead Managing Director, Abigail Pogson, added:

This will help ensure Sage Gateshead’s survival to next spring and is an investment in our region’s economic and social recovery, to which arts and culture are vital. Abigail Pogson, Sage Gateshead

Both pointed out that the venues still faced a great deal of uncertainty in the longer-term.

Sage Gateshead, which has received a £1.8m grant. Credit: PA Images

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: